High school seniors earn MSSU Golden Lion Award

Eight local high school seniors were recognized as recipients of Missouri Southern State University's Golden Lion Award earlier this month.

Recipients of the Golden Lion Award must be high school seniors who have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community through volunteerism efforts. The scholarship is made possible by H.E. Williams and KSN/KODE (Nexstar Broadcasting).

Jillian Kennedy, a senior at Carl Junction High School, was recognized as the overall Golden Lion recipient and received a $5,000 scholarship to Missouri Southern. She was a member of the student council and also played volleyball. Her volunteer work includes a mission trip to Albuquerque through Christ Church of Oronogo; creating care packages for health care workers through the high school’s Spanish National Honor Society; and blood drives, book drives and other activities through a variety of student organizations.

The seven other scholarship recipients, who each received $1,000, were Kailan Peters, of Carl Junction High School; Joseph Lupicki, of McAuley Catholic High School; Alex Baker, of Carl Junction High School; Travis Karraker, of Carl Junction High School; Kylee Bard, of Webb City High School; Christopher Saman, of Pittsburg (Kansas) High School; and Paige Krumsick, of Joplin High School.