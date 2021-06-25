Cancel
Mcalester, OK

Minister returning to McAlester with special message

By James Beaty Managing Editor
McAlester News-Capital
Minister Thressa Mosley-Thomas 

A former city resident and McAlester High School graduate is returning home this weekend to deliver a special message at Mount Triumph Baptist Church.

Minister Thressa Mosley-Thomas, of the New Vision Christian Church in Kansas City, Missouri, is set to deliver a message on "Loving Through a Pandemic" at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, at Mount Triumph, 408 E. Washington Ave., where the Rev. Anthony Washington serves as minister.

Mosley-Thomas feels there's a need for the message she's going to deliver on "Loving Through a Pandemic. She felt inspired by what she observed last year and is ready to bring what she calls a word from the Lord.

She is well-aware of the issues that came when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

"I see the troubles that 2020 presented," Mosley Thomas said. "I know things are lifting but we need to do our part." She said it's important "to focus on the power given to us through the love of God."

While Mosley-Thomas has a background that includes varied careers, she's always had a heart for the ministry. She comes from a family line of ministers, so it came naturally to her.

"My dad was a pastor and his dad was a pastor," Mosley-Thomas said. She also has uncles and other relatives who have served in the ministry.

Mosley-Thomas is glad she's carrying on with the tradition and she's looking forward to seeing her family and friends when she returns to McAlester to speak at Mount Triumph.

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.

