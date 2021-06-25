Catalyst Family Night Specials

Grab your kiddos and get to Kendall Square for a tasty evening at Catalyst. Chef-owner William Kovel and team now have kid friendly meals available for lunch and dinner. On top of that, they have a Saturday Night Special, a 3-course kids meal and wine (for the parents) only for $35. It’s like a happy meal but the “toy” is for the adults to enjoy. The young ones get to choose their starter and mains from selections like, chicken noodle soup, mac & cheese, pasta and meatball, chicken fingers and fries or kids Catalyst burger and fries. Along with a pièce de résistance — ice cream sundae topped with whipped cream, hot fudge, heath bar and a cherry. Catalyst will soon become your family’s favorite. Take a peek at the full kids menu below and book your spot in the dining area or out on their lit patio.