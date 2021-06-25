Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Tesla on the agenda for a new location at Newbury Market in South Fayette

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbBA9_0af6Klis00

PITTSBURGH — With an oversized gumball machine full of cars already set up on the long-delayed master plan along Interstate 79, Newbury Market may soon have another next generation car business set up as a draw for the South Fayette development.

Tesla Inc., the electric car company lead by billionaire Elon Musk, is on the agenda for the South Fayette Planning Commission to establish a new location at Newbury, where the region’s first Carvana store has been operating next to the development’s Top Golf location.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WPXI apps for alerts as news breaks]

According to the planning agenda on the South Fayette Township website, Tesla seeks to establish a 25,000-square-foot “dealership” building on a 3.25-acre parcel within the Newbury Market site.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Pittsburgh Business Times

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
South Fayette Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Car#Newbury Market#Carvana#Free Wpxi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy