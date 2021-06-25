Tesla on the agenda for a new location at Newbury Market in South Fayette

PITTSBURGH — With an oversized gumball machine full of cars already set up on the long-delayed master plan along Interstate 79, Newbury Market may soon have another next generation car business set up as a draw for the South Fayette development.

Tesla Inc., the electric car company lead by billionaire Elon Musk, is on the agenda for the South Fayette Planning Commission to establish a new location at Newbury, where the region’s first Carvana store has been operating next to the development’s Top Golf location.

According to the planning agenda on the South Fayette Township website, Tesla seeks to establish a 25,000-square-foot “dealership” building on a 3.25-acre parcel within the Newbury Market site.

