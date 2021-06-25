Cancel
Channing Tatum Shares 1st Pic of Daughter Everly’s Face: ‘You, My Littles, are Everything!’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNJlY_0af6Kbtc00

Channing Tatum and daughter Everly, 8, make an adorable father-daughter duo!

Channing shared a sweet pic of the pair on Instagram, marking the first time he has posted her face on social media.

He wrote in the caption, “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart.”

Tatum went on, “You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail.”

He teased, “Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe.”

In the photo, Channing and Everly stand on the beach with his arms wrapped around her shoulders as she gazes upward.

In April, Channing opened up about being a single dad while promoting his children’s book “The One and Only Sparkella.”

He told Parents magazine, “I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are.”

The star went on, “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”

It sounds like the daddy-daughter duo are having tons of fun. He shared, “I paint my face, I wear tutus — rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on.”

He also revealed “The One and Only Sparkella” was inspired by Everly. Channing explained, “She is on many levels [Sparkella]. Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits, and be different from everyone. She’s bold, beautiful, and magical in every way.”

Channing went on, “We played a lot in her room over quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story. Even when I was home alone, I would find an item of hers that gave me an idea. Once, I sat on the sofa, and her fairy wand stuck me in the butt.”

Everly is Channing’s daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The pair wed in 2009 and announced their split in 2018. The exes finalized their divorce in 2019. Jenna now has a 15-month-old son, Callum, with Steve Kazee.

