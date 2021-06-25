Islanders Anxiety - Episode 164 - Happy Debris

Here are five suggestions for NHL general managers who don’t truly need my help, or do they?. Call the Nashville Predators about defenseman Ryan Ellis. The Predators have three smaller defensemen and they may be open to moving Ellis. They need to clear some cap space to improve their offense. He has six years left at $6.25 million. Ellis is a dependable, highly-competitive, two-way right-shot defenseman. He can play with Rasmus Dahlin and aid his development. If the Sabres trade Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, it is going to take a while to rebuild the offense. If the team drafts Owen Power, the Sabres at the very least have the start of a strong defense. Of course, they still need a goalkeeper.