Islanders Anxiety - Episode 164 - Happy Debris
Mike and Dan recap the Islanders dramatic Game 6 win over the Lightning and vent their anxieties over Game 7. They talk about the ways in which the Islanders and their fans go against societal norms, the catharsis of Anthony Beauvillier’s overtime goal, the reactions to their post-game celebration and learning to trust in their team again. They recount each of the goals and moments in the game, including the torturous intermission before overtime and “waiting to wait.”www.lighthousehockey.com