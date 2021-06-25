Add him to the list, Manchester City Linked with Umar Sadiq. The Almeria striker has been linked to Manchester City by Diario AS in Spain and the fee is a bit high- Adding to the matter is it would be a buy and stash which for that price tag does not make much sense. To send him to Troyes actually would make sense given they will be in Ligue 1, but that still is too much money for a buy and stash. City have more pressing needs and have already signed three young player projects (Metinho, Kayky and Sarmiento).