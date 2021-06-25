Cancel
Gerard Butler Has A New Action Movie On The Way

By Dylan Balde
 17 days ago
Gerard Butler is staking out Frank Grillo in Copshop, an upcoming action thriller about a con artist engaged in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse with the man hired to kill him. He takes refuge in a small-town police precinct, presumably turns himself in, to elude his would-be executioner, only to get a hardass rookie cop involved. Grillo plays Teddy, a con man, while Butler plays his tracker, Viddick, a professional assassin. Alexis Louder plays the compromised police officer. The Blacklist’s Joe Carnahan co-writes based on a story by Kurt McLeod and Ozark creator Mark Williams, and is set to direct. The entire movie takes place in a single night. McLeod teases, “It takes place in a single police station. There’s a number of characters involved that have goals that don’t quite match.” A financial advisor by day, this is McLeod’s first optioned screenplay. The Alberta writer penned the script in 2014 while trudging through law school. Copshop was first announced last year in September.

