2014 warned us all about the dangers of harming another man’s animal companion in “John Wick,” a standalone film featuring Keanu Reeves making approximately 500 kill shots in a 100-minute time frame; that film expanded into two more, plus another 500 kill shots per sequel, not including kill shots made by Reeves’ costars, a la Halle Berry. The moral of the story is that when you break into a home, don’t kill the dog. In 2021, that moral expands to include not to nick pigs in the dead of the night from a ramshackle cabin housing a grouchy recluse played by Nicolas Cage, though if you watch his latest picture, “Pig,” expecting an unhinged Cage match, you’ll be let down.