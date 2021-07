The stars came out this weekend for Michael Rubin's 4th of July party in the Hamptons. The all-white party included guests like Quavo and Meek Mill, but also, Jay-Z. The Brooklyn rapper/mogul and his wife Beyoncé pulled up in style to the function but one thing that everyone is talking about is the timepiece on Hov's wrist. The rapper revealed his multi-million dollar Richard Mille RM 56-01 Tourbillon with green sapphire stones. This is the first time Jay's rocked the timepiece publicly.