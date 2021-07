Since 2017, the National Association of Orthopaedic Nurses (NAON) has awarded research grants to promote and support orthopedic nursing research to advance the specialty of Orthopaedic Nursing. In 2021, Karen Myrick, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, ONP-BC, FAAN, Associate Professor of Nursing and Track Coordinator Ortho/Sports was announced as the recipient of a $10,000 grant to examine whether physical examination technique, Myrick THIRD (The Hip Internal Rotation with Distraction), is reliable, valid and contributes to appropriate diagnosis and management of health issues, with more detailed physical assessment linked to improved patient outcomes in different clinical settings and with a range of doctors. With a lack of specific clinical assessment techniques used routinely in practice to accurately determine the source of intra-articular hip pain, Myrick is working towards a better solution for patients.