Paso Robles, CA

Video: New ‘dog bone-shaped’ roundabout planned at Golden Hill and Union Road

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 17 days ago
–Construction will begin later this year at Golden Hill and Union Road in Paso Robles to create a roundabout to replace the four-way stop there, according to the City of Paso Robles. The intersection will be closed during construction.

Drivers may see construction activity around the intersection as utilities are lowered and Ardmore Road is graded and paved to make a long-term detour (as part of the Fire Station 3 project nearby) while the roundabout gets built. In a few weeks, cable TV will also be at Golden Hill/Union Road to relocate their existing lines that are in conflict with the upcoming road work. The intersection will remain open (no closure) during the utility work.

The city has been informing businesses near the closure in person about the upcoming extended closure and residents in the area will be getting notifications in the mail prior to the closure of the intersection. Signs and banners will be going up as well and more info is available at www.prcity.com/detour

The roundabout is one lane, dog bone-shaped, and specifically designed to accommodate the longest fire trucks available. It will take close to a year to construct, depending on weather, etc.

The video simulation below shows how traffic will flow through the roundabout during peak evening hours in 2032.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

