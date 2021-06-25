Cancel
Jolon, CA

Fireworks and 4th of July Jamboree coming to Fort Hunter Liggett

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d04sE_0af6JK7a00

–Fireworks will light up the sky at Fort Hunter Liggett this year on America’s 245th birthday, capping an evening of live entertainment, food, carnival games, and rides for all ages.

The first-ever July 4th Jamboree, hosted by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, will take place at the Fort Hunter Liggett Multi-Purpose Range Complex from 5-10 p.m., with entertainment by The Stagecoach Three and Soundhouse Productions, two local bands that will be performing throughout the evening. The Stagecoach Three will play country music from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Soundhouse Productions will be onstage with various genres of music from 7:30 until the professional fireworks show, which begins at 9:30 p.m.

Festival-goers are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets. Free water will be available to be sure everyone stays hydrated, and bottled water and soda will also be sold. There will also be a beer and wine tent for those age 21 and over.

Entrance to the event is $5 per person, cash only. Children ages five and under enter free. Parking is located at the corner of Jolon and Sam Jones roads, and will be open at 3 p.m. A shuttle service will be available to transport participants to the event area. Parking will be available for disabled patrons at the MPRC entrance. Directional signs will be posted on Jolon Rd.

Fort Hunter Liggett Directorate of Emergency Services will be conducting bag inspections at the entry gate and no unauthorized items will be allowed to be taken to event area. Participants are advised to wear closed-toed shoes and to expect dust and hot weather.

In order to make this a safe event for all, there will be no tailgating, outside food or beverages, or coolers allowed, except for empty soft-sided coolers. Camera bags and many other large, non-transparent bags will not be allowed. Among the many prohibited items include scissors, razor blades, weapons, fireworks, drones, matches, tents, canopies, barbecues, or golf-sized umbrellas.

For a complete list of authorized and unauthorized items, visit the event page at: https://hunterliggett.armymwr.com/view-event/59544

