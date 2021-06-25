5 NHL Players that Could be Traded this Offseason

The NHL offseason is approaching after the Stanley Cup Finals. Here are five NHL Players that could be traded this offseason. Jack Eichel is the biggest fish on the trade market this offseason and maybe the biggest player on the trade market we have seen in a while. Eichel is a young elite center with tremendous upside, however, he has a tough time winning in Buffalo. Eichel finally has had enough and wants out. Eichel is going to gain a ton of interest in the trade market and the only thing that is bringing his value down is his neck injury that held him out for most of the year.