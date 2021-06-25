Cancel
‘Fast and Furious’ Fans Can Now Stream the Saga’s Secret Prequel Before Seeing ‘F9’

By Robert Yaniz Jr.
The “Fast Family” is back with F9. And it’s fair to say Fast and Furious fans are ready to see the long-awaited sequel on the big screen. After all, Universal pushed the film back more than a year after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took hold. Now crowds are heading back to the movies. But before they line up to see F9, it might be worthwhile to stream the secret prequel featuring one of the biggest Fast and Furious favorites.

MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Why The Rock Is Not in 'Fast and Furious 9' As Luke Hobbs

Fast & Furious 9 has a bigger cast than perhaps any other film from the franchise (spoilers ahead), with regulars like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson joined by familiar faces from previous films like Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and some of the cast of Tokyo Drift. One fan...
Celebrities411mania.com

John Cena On His Reaction To Being Offered F9: The Fast Saga Role

John Cena says that he was quick to jump on board when offered the role of Dom’s brother in F9: The Fast Saga, and explained why in a new interview. Cena plays Jacob Toretto in the film, which opened huge over the weekend with a $70 million domestic start. Talking with BBC Radio 1, Cena discussed how quickly he said yes and had some fun with the jokes made about him taking the role. You can see some highlights below:
Moline, ILrcreader.com

Defying Gravity: “F9: The Fast Saga”

The ninth installment in the Fast & the Furious series and, thanks to 2019's unfortunate and awkwardly titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the tenth in the franchise, director Justin Lin's F9: The Fast Saga opens like Days of Thunder, middles like James Bond, and closes like a Corona commercial. In between those mile markers, the movie also manages to suggest a lost Indiana Jones sequel, a live-action Road Runner cartoon, a week-ending episode of Days of Our Lives, and a biggest-bicep competition in which the only entrants are Vin Diesel and John Cena. (Sorry, Vinnie, but Cena gets the prize.) Needless to say, I ate it all up with a spoon.
MoviesEsquire

What All of the F9 Cameos Mean For the Future of the Fast and Furious Franchise

When you have a billion-dollar action franchise that is ten movies large, will have two more sequels, and multiple spinoffs, you’re going to have a few cameos. What you have to love about cameos in Fast and Furious movies though is that they’re more than fun. Sure who doesn’t want to see Hellen Mirren as the leader of a crime family. But the idea that she could be part of an all-female led Fast movie that’s possibly in the works? That makes the cameo more than just throwaway fan service. It’s universe-building. Here are the three most significant, high powered cameos in F9. To think that the series started off as a little movie about stealing DVD players.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Fast and Furious’ Actors Wanted to Recruit Phoebe Waller-Bridge for ‘F9’ Before Bond Got Her First

Phoebe Waller-Bridge punched up the script for the upcoming James Bond tentpole “No Time to Die,” and she would’ve done the same for “F9” had franchise stars Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster gotten their way. The two longtime “Fast” actresses were talking about recruiting the “Fleabag” Emmy winner and bringing her humor into the franchise when the idea got nixed because of Waller-Bridge’s jump to Bond. Brewster told The Hollywood Reporter that Waller-Bridge’s humor would be a great addition to the “Fast” movies.”
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: F9: THE FAST SAGA Takes The Ridiculousness of the Franchise To Another Level

The Fast and Furious franchise gets more and more ridiculous with every film that’s made. It’s what I’ve come to expect, so when I go to see these movies, I go for the over-the-top stupid entertainment that they offer. When it comes to F9: The Fast Saga, it takes ridiculousness and stupidity to a whole new level! This is one of those “it’s so bad it’s good” kind of movies where you have to watch it with friends so you make fun of how absurd it is while you watch the film.
MoviesComicBook

F9 Star Vin Diesel Is Open to Making a Fast & Furious Musical

The main Fast Saga storyline may be coming to an end after the 10th and 11th installments, but that doesn't mean it will be the official end of the franchise that began 20 years ago. Vin Diesel has said in many interviews while promoting the newly released F9 that "nothing is off the table" when it comes to ideas. In fact, Diesel recently paid a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed he'd be open to making a Fast & Furious musical.
CarsPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9 Does Something Cool In Its Credits To Honor Fast And Furious’ Legacy

20 years ago, a small, but supercharged sedan known as The Fast and the Furious drove into theaters around the world. It didn’t have as much under the hood as it does now, but it had what it took to launch Vin Diesel, his co-stars, and his franchise into legendary status. With the latest film F9 opening with a flashback to 1989, director Justin Lin made a pretty fantastic choice to honor the franchise’s legacy: he used a more period-appropriate logo when introducing the Universal film.
Movies/Film

Every ‘Fast and Furious’ Film Ranked From Worst to Best, Including ‘F9’

F9 has finally hit theaters, and you know what that means: it’s time to fire up a new ranking of the entire Fast and Furious franchise so far. Ranking these movies from worst to best is a brand new concept that has never been done before on /Film or anywhere else on the entire Internet, so please take a minute to familiarize yourself with this unheard-of concept, and then dive in to discover the definitive order of these ridiculous, lovable, and utterly insane action movies.
MoviesComicBook

F9 Star Vin Diesel Speaks Out on Dom's Fast & Furious Journey

Vin Diesel spoke out on Dom Toretto’s journey through the Fast & Furious franchise to F9. It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the first installment, but that’s an absolute fact. The series star spoke to Digital Spy about the long road to where The Fast Saga is now. If you go back to the first installment there’s no question that the franchise has evolved a lot over that time frame. These used to be movies about car heists, but now they’ve blossomed into full-blown action vehicles about family and loyalty. It’s a wondrous turn that Diesel is absolutely aware of. You can see the tight-knit nature of everyone involved when they have interviews or behind-the-scenes footage make it out. The series main figure has already been hyping those final installments, and fans are eager to see where its all headed. Check out what he had to say down below.
Movies411mania.com

Where Does Fast & Furious Go After F9?

Before we begin, let’s take a moment and think about where the Fast & Furious started and where it’s at now. Pretty impressive for a franchise whose first movie was described as, “Not Point Break so much as Point Less.” I remember when Vin Diesel rejected $20 million to reprise the role of Dominic Toretto in 2 Fast 2 Furious. The series continued and Diesel had a change of heart and came back for the fourth chapter, Fast & Furious and the franchise never looked back.
Public Healthdallassun.com

'F9: The Fast Saga' smashes pandemic-era opening record

Los Angeles [US], June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Universal's action film "F9: The Fast Saga" dominated North American box office with a huge 70 million U.S. dollars opening from 4,179 theaters, smashing pandemic-era weekend box office record in the region. According to studio figures collected by measurement firm Comscore, it's the biggest...
MoviesPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

F9: The Fast Saga Movie Review

“F9: The Fast Saga” is the latest entry into the franchise started by “The Fast and the Furious” in 2001, which has been really inconsistent in its naming of each subsequent sequel. Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, a drag racer turned thief turned unofficial secret agent. He’s joined by his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), and friends Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) in going on missions to save the world, missions that always involve driving cars fast and dangerously, “furiously” if you will.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

In what order to watch the films of the Fast & Furious saga?

Fast & Furious 9 is about to be released in theaters in Spain and that is why we want to look in the rearview mirror and review the chronological order and premiere of the different films of the saga Fast & Furious. And is that like many other film sagas with numerous installments released over the years and even decades, sometimes it is somewhat overwhelming to catch up with so many sequels. And the Fast & Furious franchise is no different, although in this case less convoluted than others. Let’s see in what chronological order and premiere we can watch the nine main films of the saga starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez Y Jordana Brewster, which were later joined by other celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and more.
CarsRoad & Track

The Fast & Furious Car Boss Explains Every Ridiculous Vehicle in F9

Dennis McCarthy's official credit on F9: The Fast Saga is "Picture Car Coordinator," but his job is way more than that. He's the car guy whose automotive tastes have powered the most dominant blockbuster car-movie franchise in history. McCarthy has been involved with the Fast franchise since Tokyo Drift, but his wide-ranging movie credits include everything from big-ticket Marvel projects to Damien Chazelle's Oscar-nominated musical La La Land. For F9, he again took up the responsibility of finding, casting, and preparing the vast majority of the hero cars seen in the film.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

F9: The Fast Saga takes series' absurdity to new heights

At this point in the Fast & Furious franchise, which has improbably reached nine films plus one spin-off, all semblance of logical storytelling and real-world physics has long been thrown out the window. The filmmakers know what fans want, and that is action sequences where people and cars accomplish impossible feats, with any actual storytelling coming in a distant second or third.
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

How ‘F9′ Sets the Stage for the Female-Only ‘Fast and Furious’ Spin-Off

How ‘F9′ Sets the Stage for the Female-Only ‘Fast and Furious’ Spin-Off Since its release in theaters, F9 has wowed audiences, however critics have been less enthusiastic. Despite this, fans can now see a huge chance for spin-offs to continue the franchise’s primary story following the Fast and Furious finales.

