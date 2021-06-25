Cancel
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Julio Borges

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Venezuelan Interim Government International Relations Commissioner Julio Borges today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Commissioner Borges emphasized the urgent need for time-bound, comprehensive Venezuelan-led negotiations to restore democracy, human rights, and the rule of the law in Venezuela through free and fair local, parliamentary, and presidential elections. The Deputy Secretary also reaffirmed the United States will continue to coordinate with international partners and with Venezuelans to support efforts to address the humanitarian needs of the Venezuelan people.

