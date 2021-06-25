The Agreement to Prevent Fisheries in the Central Arctic Ocean
The United States is pleased to highlight that the Agreement to Prevent Unregulated High Seas Fisheries in the Central Arctic Ocean will enter into force June 25, 2021. This is the first multilateral agreement of its kind to take a legally binding, precautionary approach to protect an area from commercial fishing before such fishing has begun.