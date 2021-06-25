Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Agreement to Prevent Fisheries in the Central Arctic Ocean

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:. The United States is pleased to highlight that the Agreement to Prevent Unregulated High Seas Fisheries in the Central Arctic Ocean will enter into force June 25, 2021. This is the first multilateral agreement of its kind to take a legally binding, precautionary approach to protect an area from commercial fishing before such fishing has begun.

stl.news
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Ocean#Commercial Fishing#Washington Dc#Commercial Fisheries#The Arctic#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Russia
Related
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Last Ice-Covered Parts of Summertime Arctic Ocean – a Refuge for Polar Bears, Seals, Walruses – Vulnerable to Climate Change

In a rapidly changing Arctic, one area might serve as a refuge – a place that could continue to harbor ice-dependent species when conditions in nearby areas become inhospitable. This region north of Greenland and the islands of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago has been termed the Last Ice Area. But research led by the University of Washington suggests that parts of this area are already showing a decline in summer sea ice.
Chinancadvertiser.com

Urgent need to establish intl rules for peaceful use of Arctic Ocean

- - - The Arctic Ocean should not be used as a venue for conflicts among major powers, as there are growing hopes for the development of natural resources there and the utilization of the region as a sea route. To maintain a free and open sea, it is essential to establish international rules.
Home & Gardenluxurytravelmagazine.com

Albatros Expeditions Announces Arctic 2023 Season

The Danish boutique expedition cruise operator Albatros Expeditions, part of the Albatros Travel Group, has released its first Arctic season on the brand-new Ocean Albatros. The Ocean Albatros is a sistership of the Ocean Victory, having the same excellent environmental performance with the lowest Greenhouse Gases (GHG) emissions per passenger in the industry.
WildlifeNASA

Autotrophs Abound in Arctic Waters

In research published in 2017, scientists reported that summer pulses of freshwater from melting glaciers along Greenland’s southwest coast often coincide with phytoplankton blooms. The flow of fresh meltwater out to sea carries nutrients that can sustain and promote abundant growth of the floating, plant-like organisms that form the center of the ocean food web.
AgricultureBoston Herald

Lobster fisheries anxious over upcoming whale protections

PORTLAND, Maine — The profitable U.S. lobster fishery will soon have to contend with new rules designed to protect an endangered species of whale, and that could necessitate major changes for people in the industry. The federal government is working on new rules designed to reduce risk to North Atlantic...
Industryarctictoday.com

Greenland joins EU minerals group

Greenland has signed on to a multi-billion-euro European Union effort to promote mining projects that will help the bloc secure supplies of 30 strategic raw materials that today come from a select handful of often adversarial countries outside Europe. Joining the European Raw Materials Alliance comes at a time when...
kdlg.org

Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: July 1, 2021

More than 1.9 million sockeye returned to the Nushagak District -- the fleet hauled in its largest single-day harvest ever of 1.773 million fish. The timing isn't a surprise, but the sheer size definitely is. A commercial fisherman has died after a vessel sank in the south end of Nushagak...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

World meeting at the WTO to promote an agreement on aid to fisheries

Madrid, Jul 10 (EFE) .- The countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO) will meet virtually next Thursday to promote negotiations on aid to fishing, which began twenty years ago, in order to regulate the exploitation of fish. the seas and curbing illegal activity, but many points of disagreement remain, such as the tax advantages for marine diesel.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Aerospace & DefenseEsquire

The Pentagon's Sword of Armageddon Will Fly in 2023

The Pentagon’s next intercontinental ballistic missile will begin test flights in 2023, the Air Force announced. The Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) missile will replace the existing Minuteman III in the Pentagon’s nuclear strike force and provide a rapid response nuclear delivery system that can hit almost any point on Earth within minutes. But critics of the program suggest the U.S. could save billions relying on older missiles instead.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...
EnvironmentDeming Headlight

118 in the Arctic a snapshot of impending doom

The recent juxtaposition of three events created a unique snapshot of a critical moment in our miserable failure to save our grandkids from suffering and death, and numerous species from extinction caused by global warming. The Pacific Northwest, the Arctic Circle, and other spots experienced unique high temperatures; the next...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Military’s Greatest Enemy Isn’t Russia or China

More like past success and mega dominance on the battlefield. Back in Sept. 2015, Air Force General Frank Gorenc argued that the airpower advantage the United States has enjoyed over Russia and China is shrinking. This warning comes as part of a deluge of commentary on the waning international position of the United States. The U.S. military, it would seem, is at risk of no longer being able to go where it wants, and do what it wants to whomever it wants. Diplomatically, the United States has struggled, as of late, to assemble “coalitions of the willing” interested in following Washington into the maw of every waiting crisis.
Military19fortyfive.com

Does Russia Want a War with NATO In the Black Sea?

Last week, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin said that the incident involving the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender in the Black Sea could have triggered a global conflict, and it would have resulted in a war that the West knows it couldn’t win. Russia’s close encounter with the British warship, which was quickly followed by another incident involving a Dutch Navy vessel, came shortly before the annual Sea Breeze drills began in the Black Sea. This year’s installment of the naval exercises, which is being led by the United States and Ukraine, involved participants from around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy