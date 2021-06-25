Al Lawson Highlights $16.8 Million Going to Head Start Programs

This week, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., showcased more than $16.8 million to help Head Start programs.

The money comes from the $1.9 federal stimulus passed on a party-lines vote and signed into law by President Joe Biden at the end of March.

“This investment will help our local Head Start programs continue preparing Florida’s kids for success,” Lawson said. “It will also help parents get back to work knowing their kids are safe and cared for.”

Three Head Start programs fully operating in the district will be getting funds:

Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend: $383,483

Florida State University: $81,362

Gadsden County Board of Education: $271,606

Six Head Start programs with multiple locations, including in Lawson’s district, will also be getting funds:

Episcopal Children’s Services: $3,533,265

Lutheran Services Florida, Inc.: $6,122,491

Redlands Christian Migrant Association: $2,335,568

Suwannee Valley Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc.: $496,548

East Coast Migrant Head Start Project: $3,155,171

Capital Area Community Action Agency, Inc.: $452,277

First elected to Congress in 2016 after decades in the state Legislature, including leading Democrats in the Florida Senate, Lawson represents parts of North Florida with his district stretching from Jacksonville to Gadsden County.

While he will be impacted by redistricting before 2022, Lawson currently represents a district that is secure for the Democrats. He easily defeated Republican Gary Adler in November, taking 65 percent of the vote.

