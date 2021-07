This past season for the New York Knicks was full of surprises. Many sports media outlets predicted that the Knicks season would be another disappointing one, as the team had not made the playoffs in the past seven seasons. Vegas bettors predicted the Knicks to win only around 23 games in the 72-game season. The Knicks proved the doubters wrong, though, by winning 41 games and making the NBA playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Unable to slow down Trae Young, the Knicks fell to the Atlanta Hawks in their first-round matchup. Knicks star Julius Randle, who won the Most Improved Player award for his performance during the season, underperformed in the playoff series, shooting just 29.8% from the field. The Knicks’ young core showed flashes of greatness, but their inexperience clearly showed — the pressure seemed at times too great for them to handle. Nevertheless, the Knicks undoubtedly exceeded expectations this past season.