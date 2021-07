Tickets are almost completely sold out for Sir Elton John’s concert at Syracuse University next year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get seats. Elton John will perform at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse on Sept. 10, 2022, at 8 p.m. The show will be one of his final U.S. shows ever, as he concludes his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” with a series of stadium dates.