This Easy Toast Is Summer in its Heyday

Whether you crack one open while trimming the yard or sip on one as you fire up the grill among friends, the light lager is one of the best summer beers. Crisp and refreshing, the beer — we’re talking lagers that are golden or pale in color, easy on the hops, and low in ABV — are ideal to drink under the punishing summer sun. Without getting too technical, a lager becomes a lager through the fermentation process. The yeast used in making the style of beer can’t tolerate as much alcohol, and fermentation happens at cooler temperatures than ales. That’s how you end up with a lower ABV and a lighter beer all around.