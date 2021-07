On Sunday, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) tweeted that Vice President Kamala Harris "didn’t even go to the actual border" when visiting El Paso on Friday. He said that Harris visited a Border Patrol station miles away from the Rio Grande and was simply in El Paso for a photo op. "Harris didn’t even go to the actual border. She visited a Border station about nine miles from the Rio Grande, talked to some immigration activists and legal service providers, posed for press photos back at the airport, and departed for Los Angeles before 1 p.m.," Cornyn tweeted.