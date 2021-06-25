MSHP seeking participants for Community Alliance Program

Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop B is seeking individuals interested in attending Troop B’s 16th Community Alliance Program. The Community Alliance Program will begin on Monday, Sept. 13, and will be hosted at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center in Hannibal. Participants will meet for 10 consecutive Monday evenings. The Community Alliance Program is a unique opportunity for citizens to gain insight and understanding of the training and many duties of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It offers an opportunity to meet and interact with troopers and civilian employees of the Patrol. Classroom and practical instruction will cover various topics, including firearms, traffic stops, traffic crash and criminal investigations, polygraph examinations, and driving while intoxicated enforcement. Participants will also participate in a ride-along with a trooper during the program. The program will culminate with an awards ceremony held at and sponsored by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s CDL Supersite, 4725 Ready Mix Road, Hannibal, MO 63401.