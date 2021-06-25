Cancel
Parks Getting Back to Normal; Car Care in the Heat; City PPE Distribution; Commemorative Tree Planting; COVID-19 Update

By George Henry
Cover picture for the articleAs the governor’s deadline for a 70 percent vaccination rate gets closer, and the state readies to open up, we called Honeyman Park Manager Ryan Warren to ask what that means for Florence Parks. State park systems have been a well-used resource during the pandemic and most things remained open during the past year. But those amenities that did close are unlikely to open up this summer. For instance, there are no plans to resume boat rentals this summer, Warren says. The closed West Woahink Media Hall is less certain. During the summer season local parks hire up to 15 seasonal workers, which it was not able to do last summer due to budget shortfall caused by COVID-19. But recovery is beginning, Warren says:

