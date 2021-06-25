Cancel
MLB

This Date in Baseball

By The Associated Press
 17 days ago

1916 -- The Cleveland Indians wore numbers on their sleeves in a game against the Chicago White Sox. It marked the first time players were identified by numbers corresponding to the scorecard. 1924 -- New York right-hander Virgil Barnes faced his older sibling, Jesse, marking the first time brothers started...

