Premiere: New York Pop Singer Annalise Azadian Is The Reluctant “Life Of The Party”

By James Keith
Complex
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-born Annalise Azadian has been working in music for a few years now, experimenting with her sound and trying different things out, but then last year she struck gold with her Six Weeks Of Seven EP, which has gone on to notch up millions of streams. Building on that momentum, she today returns with her new single, “Life Of The Party”, which was produced by H.E.R and Kehlani collaborator Swagg R’Celious.

