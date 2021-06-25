Premiere: New York Pop Singer Annalise Azadian Is The Reluctant “Life Of The Party”
New York-born Annalise Azadian has been working in music for a few years now, experimenting with her sound and trying different things out, but then last year she struck gold with her Six Weeks Of Seven EP, which has gone on to notch up millions of streams. Building on that momentum, she today returns with her new single, “Life Of The Party”, which was produced by H.E.R and Kehlani collaborator Swagg R’Celious.www.complex.com