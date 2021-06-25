Nut Thefts Are A Problem: They're Tough Cases To Crack

This weekend, much of the Western United States is under excessive heat warnings or advisories again. That heat, plus the extreme drought that's been afflicting the region, could make for a disastrous wildfire season this year in states like California. Last fire season in California was already the worst in the state's modern history, with nearly 10,000 fires burning over 4 million acres, killing 33 people and destroying thousands of properties. Forest management in California, as in most states, is a responsibility shared by state and federal authorities. We wondered if they're doing enough to adapt to what seems to be a growing threat from wildfires year after year. To help us answer that question, we called Scott Stephens. He's a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, specializing in wildfires and forest management. Professor Stephens, welcome.