Oregon is weighing rules to protect workers from extreme heat, but they won’t be in effect for this weekend’s heat wave

Good news that a long-discussed change in city policy on homeless encampment removal has passed the City Council unanimously (“Portland changes homeless encampment removal policy amid worry, backlash,” June 30). But as your article reported, “City officials still don’t have a planned location for any of those safe sleeping locations, however, and don’t plan to open them until fall.” Might Portlanders expect that here, in “the city that works,” there would be some plans on drawing boards ready to go or well on their way? Can this be the crisis response to the crisis at hand? And it seems we cannot even get augmented garbage pickup to work. How does that jibe with reputation-rebuild goals that Portland’s public and private sectors embrace?