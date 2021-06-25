Cancel
Oregon is weighing rules to protect workers from extreme heat, but they won’t be in effect for this weekend’s heat wave

Oregon is considering new regulations to protect workers during extreme heat, but those rules won’t be in place before this weekend’s unprecedented heat wave. Under current regulations, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, known as Oregon OSHA, can cite and fine employers who don’t take steps to protect their employees in extreme conditions, including excessive heat. Many of the specifics, though, are left to the employer’s judgement.

