Stillwater, OK

Toddler dies after being run over by vehicle in Stillwater

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 17 days ago
STILLWATER, Okla. — A two-year-old girl died after she was run over by a vehicle Thursday night in Stillwater, police said.

The driver told police they stopped in a parking lot to briefly speak with people standing nearby and that’s when the girl crawled under the stopped vehicle in its driving path, police said in a press release.

The driver did not know the child was under the vehicle when the driver started to drive away, police said.

Police said the driver immediately stopped once they realized they hit something and began lifesaving efforts on the child.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
Accidents
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma Accidents
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
