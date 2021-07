If you can say anything about the past year, it’s that it hasn’t been boring. Each month I start thinking about a theme for my column to tie together the latest issue of Products Finishing. Every time I start worrying that I’m going to run out of things to say, a quick look at my inbox and to-do list yields the more difficult task of deciding which topic demands the most focus. There is so much going on in the industry at the moment from raw materials shortages and supply chain disruptions to accelerated timelines for imposing new regulations on metal finishers.