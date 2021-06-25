Index Charts See Multiple Improvements

U.S. stock indexes traded mixed Monday morning, with the Nasdaq Composite Index establishing a fresh intraday record high near the session's open, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were pulling back from their all-time highs. Investors were awaiting the start of earnings season, semiannual testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell beginning Wednesday and a batch of economic reports throughout the week. The Dow was down 0.2% at 34,801, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,367, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3% at 14,738, after touching a record intraday high at 14,761.08.