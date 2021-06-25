Cancel
Stocks

Index Charts See Multiple Improvements

Cover picture for the articleAll the major equity indexes closed higher Thursday with positive internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as NYSE volumes rose and NASDAQ volumes dipped from the prior session. Virtually every index chart saw some form of technical improvement Thursday, ranging from violations of resistance to violations of near-term downtrend lines as well as some new closing highs. They are now a mix of bullish and neutral near-term trends. Cumulative market breadth improved as well.

