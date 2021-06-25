Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

‘We cannot be silent anymore:’ Kalamazoo community leaders decry gun violence after death of 9-year-old

By Marie Weidmayer
MLive
MLive
 17 days ago
KALAMAZOO, MI – The fatal shooting of a child in Kalamazoo has sparked a call by community leaders to stop the gun violence in the city. “It’s too soon. God did not send him to this earth for this purpose,” First United Baptist Pastor Lenzy Bell told MLive Thursday afternoon. “We want to make sure the gun violence stops so kids can grow up, parents can be parents to their children and not worry about having fear when their kids go out.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#After Death#Community Leader#First United Baptist#Mt Zion Baptist Church#Pastors On Patrol#Kdps#Trenches Community Church#Eastside#Times#Fields#Silent Observer
