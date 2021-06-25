Nicklaus: Banker challenges St. Louis region to share spoils of booming economy
For most of his life, Orvin Kimbrough's interests and career path pointed toward social services, not commerce. Still, after running the United Way of Greater St. Louis for six years, Kimbrough joined Midwest BankCentre in 2019 as chairman and chief executive. He soon started challenging conventional wisdom, asking staffers how they could do more for people who historically lacked access to banking services.