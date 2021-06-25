2021 AAC Preseason Position Previews: Offensive Line

1. Vandegrift: Only one starter returns up front for a team that averaged 30.1 points and 334 yards a game last year, but head coach Drew Sanders and his staff like the potential of the group. Ethan Barnard, a 6-1, 260-pound senior, earned all-district honorable mention at guard a year ago and moves to center as the anchor of the rebuilt front. He’ll help tutor guard Juan Gutierrez, a 5-10, 240-pound senior who paid his varsity dues on the defensive line a year ago. Reliable varsity reserve Luke Collins, a 6-foot, 245-pound senior, will step into a starting spot after grading out at 88% a year ago. Coaches are also excited about 6-5, 275-pound junior Ian Reed, a tackle that has the look and talent of a DI prospect.