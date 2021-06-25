Cancel
Nashville, TN

OBITUARY: Isabel Fox

By Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 17 days ago
Isabel Sophia Fox, age 37 of Nashville, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born in Sewanee and was a daughter of Dr. David and Isabel Hopkins who survive her. In addition to her parents, Isabel is survived by her husband, Austin Fox; sisters, Amy Hopkins and fiancé Shawn Phelps of Nashville, Lillian Lankheit and husband Jake of Charlotte, NC; brothers, Peter Hopkins and wife Shelly of Murfreesboro, George Hopkins and wife Taylor of Charleston, SC; nieces and nephews, Hunter Hopkins, Madelyn and Judith Lankheit; and a host of other loving family and friends.

