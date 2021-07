In our time with the 2021 Cadillac CT5-V, at least a half-dozen people asked us how the car drives. When we told them it was one of the more fun cars we'd driven in a while, half of them rolled their eyes—and the half that didn't still hardly believed it. But our impression was backed up when road test editor Chris Walton came back from the handling track yelling out the window, "I wasn't expecting it to be this fun to drive!" That's from someone who beats on more than 200 cars a year.