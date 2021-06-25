Multitasking on Chrome OS with an external keyboard will soon be even easier

Hello - I'm running VMware Fusion 12.1.2 on my macbook pro, with macOS Catalina - I created an elementry.os VM and installed Visual Studio code. Everything was working fine for months but for some reason it now seems that it is no longer seeing my keyboard as a mac keyboard - If I'm in VS code and click on file, the shortcut to save a file is "CTRL S" when it use to be "command S". When I hit "command S" it separates all windows. - I also can no longer copy text on my slice and paste it to a file on my mac.