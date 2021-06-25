beaconsmind AG Announces It Will Implement Its Solution for Roberto Cavalli, the Haute Couture Fashion House
Beaconsmind, a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announced it will implement its location-based marketing solution for Roberto Cavalli, the haute couture fashion house. Roberto Cavalli will use beaconsmind’s software Suite and Beacon hardware to transform its shopping experience. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Noel Hamill,...martechseries.com