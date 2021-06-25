The Trainz Railroad Simulator lets you drive trains and build an entire world around your rails

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will have far more customisation capability than the first game, judging from the latest of Frontier's Feature Focus articles. One of the things that could make parks in the first Jurassic World Evolution feel a little stale was the limited guest buildings, meaning you'd see a fair amount of repetition when designing your park. The latest Feature Focus, however, explains how you'll be able to design your parks with "unique looks" for guest buildings. These guest buildings will be split into either Amenities (small, medium, and large) or Attractions. You can customise these both inside and outside, although the internal customisations are more catered to guest needs, so you won't see this reflected in the building's appearance. It sounds as though guest needs will be far more in-depth: "your guests have different interests and different people will be attracted to different areas of your parks based on their interests... from steak houses for adventurers to bowling alleys for nature lovers, the choice is yours."