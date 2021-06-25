PagerDuty Announces General Availability for European Service Region Helping Customers Deliver Exceptional Digital Experiences
PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, today announced the general availability of its European service region to support its growing customer base with operations across Europe. Starting June 28, when new customers sign up for PagerDuty, they will have a choice between either the U.S. service region or the European service region. In Europe, PagerDuty’s primary hosting facility is based in Frankfurt, Germany.martechseries.com