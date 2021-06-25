From Rachel Zane to Louis Litt: Where Are the ‘Suits’ Cast Members Now?
There are some shows that will never get old. Suits, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, is definitely one of them. The popular legal drama ended back in 2019 but can still be streamed on Peacock and Amazon Prime. As we're watching the show (for the seventh time), we often wonder what happened to the cast members. While the entire world knows where Meghan Markle ended up, the same can't be said about her co-stars, including Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman.