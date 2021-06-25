From Rachel Zane to Louis Litt: Where Are the ‘Suits’ Cast Members Now?

Amazon is currently in production for its highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings series, which will be based on J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved books. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are serving as the showrunners for the series, which is set to feature a huge array of actors including Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones, The King’s Man), Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones), Markella Kavenagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials), Ema Horvath (Like.Share.Follow., Don’t Look Deeper), and Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones). According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, more names have been added to the evergrowing cast list. Charles Edwards (The Crown), Will Fletcher (The Girl Who Fell), Amelie Child-Villiers (The Machine), and newcomer Beau Cassidy are the latest actors to join the series. Currently, their roles are unknown.