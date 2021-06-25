Wondershare Famisafe 5.0 Rolls Out New Features For Android And Customized Solutions For Schools
The new version aims to satisfy the needs and expectations of customers with TikTok Monitoring, and schools with seamless tools. Digital safety has been a big challenge for parents and schools during the global COVID-19 pandemic. As a reliable parental control software focused on protecting kids online, Wondershare FamiSafe recently has released its new version with TikTok History, Content Manage features for Android devices, and an online customized monitoring solution for schools.martechseries.com