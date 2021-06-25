Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Wondershare Famisafe 5.0 Rolls Out New Features For Android And Customized Solutions For Schools

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new version aims to satisfy the needs and expectations of customers with TikTok Monitoring, and schools with seamless tools. Digital safety has been a big challenge for parents and schools during the global COVID-19 pandemic. As a reliable parental control software focused on protecting kids online, Wondershare FamiSafe recently has released its new version with TikTok History, Content Manage features for Android devices, and an online customized monitoring solution for schools.

martechseries.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Kindle#Mobile Devices#Solution#Tiktok Monitoring#Digital#Tiktok History#Content Management#Ios#Mac#The Google Play Store#App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Computerscommercialintegrator.com

Check Out These New Microsoft Teams Rooms Features

Microsoft is making several improvements to the Teams Rooms experience designed to help end customers collaborate together, regardless of whether employees are in the office or working remotely. The new features include visual enhancements, AI-powered camera and audio technologies, a new Teams Rooms on Surface Hub experience and whiteboarding capabilities,...
Technologywindowscentral.com

Surface Duo's June 2021 Android OS update is now rolling out

Microsoft is rolling out the June OS update for Surface Duo. The update is 84MB in size and brings the OS security patch to June 5th. The version number is now 2021.525.62. A changelog is now live and posted below. Microsoft has started rolling out its June security update for...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

WhatsApp’s Expiring Media feature starts rolling out on the beta channel

In September last year, we first heard about an upcoming feature in WhatsApp that would let you share images, videos, and GIFs that would expire after a predefined duration. We learned more details earlier this year when WABetaInfo shared screenshots showcasing the feature in action. Now, the Expiring Media feature is finally rolling out to users with the latest WhatsApp beta update.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

WhatsApp is rolling out new feature "View Once" to Android beta users

Disappearing messages is probably one of the most sought after features for messaging apps these days. Some users would like to have their texts go away forever after the recipients read them, be it for cleaning purposes or getting rid of something they don't want others to read. After letting its users send messages that disappear after seven days, WhatsApp is now rolling out the function for photos and videos to Android beta users.
TV ShowsThe Verge

Twitch’s Watch Parties feature is rolling out to Android and iOS

Amazon-owned Twitch is rolling out its Watch Parties feature, which lets streamers host viewing parties for movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime, to Android and iOS, the company announced Wednesday. Watch Parties first launched on desktop web in September. While Watch Parties are a potentially fun way for Twitch...
Lifestyleprogressivegrocer.com

Shipt Rolls Out Dietary Preferences Feature

Shipt has released nationwide a new dietary preferences feature on its mobile app and website to better enable customers to discover and buy items in line with their lifestyle and shopping needs. When customers log into their Shipt accounts, they can click on a dietary preferences banner at the top...
Public HealthPhone Arena

Google rolls out digital COVID vaccine certificate card support for Android

Today's rollout of the pan-European digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate was already met with a dire warning from a number of companies that the interoperability issues will cause havoc from crowds and queues at borders and airports. Inter-European travel is not the only region that needs digital vaccine certificate compatibility to...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft To Do updates roll out to Android, iOS, and Windows

Microsoft To Do has updates available on iOS, Android, and Windows. The update for the Windows version of Microsoft To Do improves app syncing and accessibility. The widget of the Android version of the app is improved with its latest update. Microsoft recently shipped updates to Microsoft To Do on...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Maps' Insights feature is rolling out in more countries

Google continues to work hard on improving Google Maps. The app does so much more than just help take you quickly and safely from point "A" to point "B" as it gives you the names of places to visit, where you should go to eat, events that you should attend while in town, and more. And now a newly redesigned feature named Google Maps' Insights provides users with data about their travels that they might find helpful.
Video GamesFlorida Star

Netflix Rolls Out Partial Downloads Feature For Android Users

WASHINGTON — Global streaming platform Netflix has launched a new feature that will allow Android users to watch partially downloaded movies and shows, without waiting for the download to be completed. “That’s why we’ve improved the Netflix download experience, so you can now start watching ‘The Mitchells vs The Machines’ or the next episode of ‘Luis Miguel — The Series’ even […]
Cell Phonesxda-developers

July 2021 Android security update is now rolling out to Pixel phones

The monthly Android Security Bulletin is typically posted on the first Monday of each month, but the first Monday of July 2021 — ie. July 5th — was the day that many American workers observed the country’s Independence Day holiday. (If you’re wondering why then, it’s because when a U.S. federal holiday falls on a weekend, most M-F workplaces observe the holiday on the closest weekday instead). Thus, Google moved the release of the July 2021 ASB to today, and now the latest security update is rolling out to Pixel phones.
Technologyxda-developers

Google teases a “transformational feature” for Android 12 and new game mode APIs

I/O is Google’s biggest developer conference each year, and this year’s event is where we saw the unveiling of Android 12. I/O isn’t the only Google-led developer conference that shares Android news, however. On Monday, the 2021 Google for Games Developer Summit kicks off with hours of keynotes spanning two days. Ahead of the event, Google has published the full schedule and has set up a premiere on YouTube for each keynote. While the schedule and YouTube premieres don’t reveal much info, they do tease several features coming to Android 12.
Internetlaptopmag.com

Your browser workflow is a mess — how to organize web apps into a unified hub

It’s hard not to think of the browser as an OS of its own. The hints are all there. On launch, the browser enters a desktop-esque new tab page with shortcuts to your most frequented sites. It has its own laundry list of settings you can customize, multitasking tricks, a third-party add-on marketplace, and more. All the trappings of a full-blown operating system.
Technologythepaypers.com

Bexs Platform rolls out new international payments solution connected to Pix

Brazil-based digital bank Bexs has announced releasing a new solution that allows cross-border transactions to tie up with Pix on a 24x7 basis. The platform developed by the bank is the first to connect international payment services to Pix, the Central Bank instantaneous transfer system. Recently Bexs has been completing...
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

Kidoodle.TV Rolling Out New Analytics Portal for Children's Content Creators

It’s always been fairly easy to measure the success of programs airing on cable and broadcast television. A long-accepted ratings system provides hard numbers that helps networks, producers and advertisers make their decisions. In the over-the-top space, though, there are limited standardized ratings. As such, content performance has been a...
Cell Phonesthestreamable.com

NewsON Relaunches, Rolls Out New Features and Web Version of Local News Streaming Service

Free local news streaming service NewsON relaunched on Thursday, introducing new features and an updated web version. Earlier this spring, the company revealed plans to make content accessible on mobile and web devices. Now, NewsON is more easily accessible from a browser on mobile devices or computers. The web-based offering features an interactive option, which allows the sharing of clips on Twitter and Facebook.
Relationship Advicetechacrobat.com

WhatsApp to roll out a new feature that enables users to share top quality photos

Tо make sure it keeps away before its opponents in the messenger арр sрасe, the Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp is wоrking оn several feаtures thаt аre intended аt enhance the оverаll exрerienсe оf its users. Mоstly it lооks tо improve the feаtures thаt аre аlreаdy accessible аnd sоmetimes it launches аn completely new feаture. Currently, it is аll аbоut improvement. This feature will let users share top-quality photos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy