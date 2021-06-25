Jon Rahm Celebrates His U.S. Open Win By Chugging Beer From The Trophy

Talk about sweet, sweet redemption.

A few weeks ago, Jon Rahm was on his way to breaking the tournament scoring record at The Memorial Championship. He had a six-shot lead going into Sunday…

However, going into the last round, he was alerted that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament, costing him $1.674 million.

TOUGH scene.

Needless to say, the man had a bit of a chip on his shoulder coming into the U.S. Open this past weekend, and promptly obliterated the rest of the field by four strokes at Torrey Pines.

This is what he had to say after the win in a post-round interview:

“I’m a big believer in karma, and after what happened a couple weeks ago, I stayed real positive knowing big things were coming. I didn’t know what it was going to be, but I knew we were coming to a special place.”

Perhaps the best part of his celebration, though, surfaced last night.

The man was videoed hitting glow in the dark golf balls off a restaurant patio, and chugging beer from the U.S. Open trophy.

LEGENDARY.

You gotta love a good celebration, and nobody is more deserving than Rahm, especially after he got shot in the foot at The Memorial a couple of weeks prior.

It all worked out. I’d say being a U.S. Open champion has just a slight edge on the ol’ Memorial.

Keep partying your ass off, king.