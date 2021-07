Denise Salcedo recently interviewed NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa. During it, he spoke about his creative spot in NXT and how he sees his future in the next five years. “All I want is the opportunity to continue to do that, especially right now I am 36, I am in the best shape of my life, I feel like I am entering my prime,” shared Ciampa. “So, I look at these next five years as like, ‘Ah damn, these are the five years where the legacy gets created.’ Everything else has been ground work but these next five years like, just give me the damn ball, that’s all I want, just give me the ball.”