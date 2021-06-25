Cancel
Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover to Receive Honorary Oscar Awards

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat is Oscar Award-winning Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover to you. Deadline reports the two Hollywood A-Listers who will be honored by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Scientists with Honorary Oscars. Joining Jackson and Glover on the list will be Elaine May and Liv Ullman. The moment...

thesource.com
