Geneva, NY

Geneva City Council moves lakefront project ahead

By STEVE BUCHIERE sbuchiere@fltimes.com
Finger Lakes Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA — A major mixed-use development proposed for the Geneva American Legion property on Seneca Lake could get a number of City Council approvals next month. At a special meeting Wednesday night, Council unanimously agreed to set a public hearing for July 7 on the rezoning of the Lochland Road property from agricultural residential to lakefront district. Also by a 7-0 vote, councilors approved a public hearing for the same date on the creation of a planned-unit development for the property. And, Council OK’d an amendment to the city’s zoning code that would create the new lakefront district, also unanimously.

www.fltimes.com
