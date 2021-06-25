New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Qiagen, Olink, NanoString, More
Qiagen QiaPrep&Amp CRISPR Kit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions. Qiagen has launched the QiaPrep&Amp CRISPR Kit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions to enable researchers to analyze edited genetic material to determine how their interventions have changed the function of the DNA sequence in question. The products specifically allow researchers to characterize knock-outs generated from guide RNA and knock-ins from small insertions during gene editing. The products combine liquid-based sample preparation with downstream PCR detection and Sanger DNA sequencing. Positive PCR controls for human, mouse, and rat are included to determine the effectiveness of gene-editing conditions, and primers for PCR and Sanger sequencing can be easily customized to suit any target, Qiagen said.www.genomeweb.com