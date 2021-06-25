Near West End medical office building sells for $32.5M

The Brookfield Commons office property at 6600 West Broad Street recently sold to a Nasvhville-based company. (Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer)

The Brookfield Commons office property at 6600 West Broad Street recently sold for $32.5 million. Montecito Medical, a Nashville-based company, bought the property from an entity managed by Stanley Shield Partnership.

The property contains 90,598 square feet of Class A medical office space. It formerly served as the headquarters for the Virginia Department of Transportation after its construction in 1977, but underwent a renovation in 2019 that transformed it into a state-of-the-art medical office building. It’s currently 100% leased to four tenants, including Central Virginia’s only ENT surgery center, Richmond’s largest pulmonary practice, a full-service imaging center and one of the region’s largest women’s healthcare practices.

The sale was completed by Eric Robison and Catharine Spangler of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group along with Birck Turnbull of Thalhimer’s Richmond Office.