Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Near West End medical office building sells for $32.5M

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ap73_0af6AxiG00
The Brookfield Commons office property at 6600 West Broad Street recently sold to a Nasvhville-based company. (Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer)

The Brookfield Commons office property at 6600 West Broad Street recently sold for $32.5 million. Montecito Medical, a Nashville-based company, bought the property from an entity managed by Stanley Shield Partnership.

The property contains 90,598 square feet of Class A medical office space. It formerly served as the headquarters for the Virginia Department of Transportation after its construction in 1977, but underwent a renovation in 2019 that transformed it into a state-of-the-art medical office building. It’s currently 100% leased to four tenants, including Central Virginia’s only ENT surgery center, Richmond’s largest pulmonary practice, a full-service imaging center and one of the region’s largest women’s healthcare practices.

The sale was completed by Eric Robison and Catharine Spangler of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group along with Birck Turnbull of Thalhimer’s Richmond Office.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
680
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Medical Office#Brookfield Commons#Montecito Medical#Ent#Cushman Wakefield#Capital Markets Group#Richmond Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – July 12, 2021

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently added two client coordinators. Jessica Baldwin will be supporting Thalhimer’s Richmond Capital Markets Group as well as other top-producing brokers in the company’s local office. Baldwin previously was with CoStar as a research associate for the Denver market for one year, and then a market manager for the South Carolina market for the past four years. She is a graduate of James Madison University and earned a J.D. from the University of Dayton. Daphne Burress will be supporting several of Thalhimer’s top performing retail brokers in the company’s Richmond office. Burress most recently was with SVN Motleys as an executive brokerage assistant and also was a client services coordinator with Colliers/CBRE. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – July 12, 2021

Three Henrico development projects earn financial help from the state; a Henrico community earns statewide recognition; Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s office returns more money to constituents. (Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County CSB Prevention Services.)
Glen Allen, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

River Mill by HHHunt Named Community of the Year by HBAV

River Mill, a master planned new home community in Glen Allen being built by HHHunt, recently was named Community of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Virginia. The award was presented at HBAV’s 2021 Annual Conference June 26. The award recognizes a community’s overall neighborhood design, unique design...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico earns 2 Silver Shovel awards for economic development

Henrico County recently earned two Silver Shovel awards, Area Development’s annual program that recognizes U.S. locations that attract major investment projects and create substantial new jobs throughout their communities. The projects included the relocation of T-Mobile’s Customer Experience Center, which brought $30 million in new investment to the area and...
Virginia StatePosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico citizens eligible to add their information to Virginia’s 911, Marcus alert systems

Henrico citizens now may add their information to Virginia’s 911 and Marcus alert systems as part of a new voluntary database that’s designed to provide first-responders with potentially valuable information when they respond to calls for service. Citizens with behavioral health illness, mental health illness, developmental or intellectual disability, or...
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Bon Secours celebrates Project SEARCH graduates

Seventeen students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities from Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties recently completed their internships for Project SEARCH at Bon Secours facilities throughout the Richmond region. Project SEARCH is an international school-to-work program that helps students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities develop work skills in a real-world work...
RetailPosted by
Henrico Citizen

VA Cars planning new West End location

A West End office building has a new owner. Brian Scrimpsher purchased the 15,327-square-foot retail building, situated on 1.1 acres at 7494 West Broad Street in Henrico, from Ross Square LLC for $2.225 million and will operate a VA Cars used car dealership at the site. The company currently operates a location nearby, at 8701 West Broad Street.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Reynolds CC to expand automotive program at Henrico campus

Reynolds Community College Thursday announced that its automotive program will expand at its Henrico campus, as part of a partnership with Toyota Motor North America. TMNA recently selected Reynolds as an educational partner for its Toyota T-TEN (Technician Training and Education Network) program. As part of that joint effort, Reynolds will construct a new facility on its Parham Road Campus and relocate all automotive classes to the new space. The cohort-based program will be offered beginning in the fall of 2022.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

COVID vaccine to be offered at 3 Henrico middle schools this summer

Starting June 30, three Henrico middle schools will serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites for students in a new partnership with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. Elko Middle, Tuckahoe Middle and Brookland Middle schools will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 years and older beginning that day, and students will be able to return to the locations for their second doses. Officials have not yet provided details about specific dates and times for each school but are expected to do so soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy