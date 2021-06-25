Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Free Walmart resource helps Oklahomans develop professional skills

By Submitted by Walmart
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA – Oklahoma residents interested in developing personal finance, technology, leadership skills and more have a free resource through the Walmart Community Academy. Walmart first opened an Academy for associates in 2016 to help open doors to higher pay, training, education and advancement. The original program has been adapted for the broader public in the form of the Community Academy. Its free educational courses are the first of their kind to be offered by a large retail company.

