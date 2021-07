Amid competing narratives on Britain’s Brexit divorce settlement pay-out, the European Union’s consolidated budget had revealed on Thursday that the United Kingdom must pay off €47.5 billion ($56.2 billion) to EU as part of a post-Brexit settlement agreement, however the UK Treasurer had stressed in recent past that the Brexit divorce settlement had remained within a central range between €40.74 billion and €45.50 billion, signalling an apparent fibrillation in the EU-US frontier just weeks after the trans-Atlantic parties had agreed to a dubitable post-Brexit accord over trade.